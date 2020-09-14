Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,316 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in Autohome by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $89.44 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

