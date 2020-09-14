Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,751,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $690,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

