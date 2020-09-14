First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CBIZ worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $839,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,892.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $63,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,334,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

CBZ stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.