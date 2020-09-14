California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Regenxbio worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regenxbio by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.01 on Monday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

