TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,925 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Lantheus worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lantheus by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $354,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,765.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.05. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. Lantheus’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

