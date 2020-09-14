APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 15,492 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Re/Max by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Re/Max by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

