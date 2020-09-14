Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $778,000 Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 77.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.