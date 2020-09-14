Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 146.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Chewy worth $59,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $53.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,467,614.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,200.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,284 shares of company stock worth $67,729,079 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

