Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SOU opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Monday. Sound Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.09 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc
Sound Energy Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Sound Energy Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Christopher & Banks Announces Earnings Results
Christopher & Banks Announces Earnings Results
International Baler Releases Quarterly Earnings Results
International Baler Releases Quarterly Earnings Results
Corporate Office Properties Trust Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance
Corporate Office Properties Trust Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report