Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CBKC stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

Earnings History for Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC)

