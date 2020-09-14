Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Announces Earnings Results

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
CBKC stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
About Christopher & Banks
See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.