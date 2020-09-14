International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. International Baler had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

OTCMKTS:IBAL opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Baler has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

