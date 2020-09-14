International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. International Baler had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.
OTCMKTS:IBAL opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Baler has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.
International Baler Company Profile
Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.