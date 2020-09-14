Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

OFC stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

