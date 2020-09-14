Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $222.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.88. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

