Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

