4,004 Shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $413,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,554,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,604,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $601,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTS stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

