Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.