8,122 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 1,015,882 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after buying an additional 588,440 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after buying an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $45.56 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $8,646,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 372,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,075,907 shares of company stock valued at $136,326,976. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

