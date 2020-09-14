Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,260,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $20,273,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 151.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,541,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.70 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

