Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,236,000 after acquiring an additional 961,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.