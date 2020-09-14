Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.