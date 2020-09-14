Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,719 First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIN opened at $29.18 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc
Sound Energy Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Sound Energy Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Christopher & Banks Announces Earnings Results
Christopher & Banks Announces Earnings Results
International Baler Releases Quarterly Earnings Results
International Baler Releases Quarterly Earnings Results
Corporate Office Properties Trust Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance
Corporate Office Properties Trust Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report