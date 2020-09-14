Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,719 First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIN opened at $29.18 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

