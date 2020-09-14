Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $340,000 Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.