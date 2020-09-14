Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $106.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

