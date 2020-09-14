Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $343,000 in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,815 shares of company stock worth $6,838,731. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

