Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.