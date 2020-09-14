Verition Fund Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $84.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

