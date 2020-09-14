Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,041 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,382,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 852,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,783,000 after purchasing an additional 207,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

