Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,490 BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.49 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $484,282. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.