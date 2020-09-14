Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,490 BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.49 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $484,282. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 797,563 Shares of Chewy Inc
Sound Energy Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Sound Energy Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Christopher & Banks Announces Earnings Results
Christopher & Banks Announces Earnings Results
International Baler Releases Quarterly Earnings Results
International Baler Releases Quarterly Earnings Results
Corporate Office Properties Trust Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance
Corporate Office Properties Trust Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report