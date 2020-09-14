25,938 Shares in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

