Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 186.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 142.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $108.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

