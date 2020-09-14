Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

