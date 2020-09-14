Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,926.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,669 shares of company stock worth $3,320,504. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

