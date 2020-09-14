Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,087 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,935,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 192,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,307,000 after acquiring an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.30 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

