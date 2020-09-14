Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,829 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

