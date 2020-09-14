Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.