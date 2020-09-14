Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,864 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 745,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,452,000 after buying an additional 919,427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $17.30 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

