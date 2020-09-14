OKB (OKB) Trading Up 24% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $398.34 million and approximately $140.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00063192 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.04646799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009611 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

