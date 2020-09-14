Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00009249 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $28,674.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,506.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.02136434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001746 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00725951 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,992,838 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

