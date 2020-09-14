Meme (MEME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $173,093.00

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $118.98 or 0.01132462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $173,093.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00723153 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006535 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000874 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

