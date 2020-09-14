ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0005

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $122,384.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.04646799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00063192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

