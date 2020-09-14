Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nautilus (NLS)

Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2020 – Nautilus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Nautilus is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Nautilus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/24/2020 – Nautilus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/13/2020 – Nautilus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Nautilus had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Nautilus had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2020 – Nautilus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $18.00.

Shares of NLS opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

