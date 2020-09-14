Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BOIL stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Monday. Baron Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

