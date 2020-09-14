Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BOIL stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Monday. Baron Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08.
Baron Oil Company Profile
