Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

