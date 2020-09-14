Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.