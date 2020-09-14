Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.
Ardagh Group has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Ardagh Group Company Profile
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
