Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE:KIM opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

