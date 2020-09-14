Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Underweight

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,305,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,771,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 210,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 656,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 253,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.