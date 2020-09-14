MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

MGM stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

