Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $5,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,450.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 294,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 214.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.