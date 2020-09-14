Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Truist began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

