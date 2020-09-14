MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE MVC opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 120.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MVC Capital during the first quarter valued at $67,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 1,622.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MVC Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MVC Capital by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

